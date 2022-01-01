Go
Lucky Louie Fish Shack

Lucky Louie Fish Shack is a Fast Casual Concept located in the Central Terminal at SEA Airport. We are proud to serve Fish & Chips made with Alaska Wild and Sustainable Pollock or Salmon, Creamy Clam Chowder, Honey Teriyaki Salmon and Classic Shrimp Louie Salads. For an anytime treat, creamy cheesecake filled Sweet Waffle Fish – all served up fresh and fast! #HaveALuckyDay

17801 International Blvd

Popular Items

1 Piece Fried Pollock$4.99
Combo #6 - Salmon Fish & Chips + Chowder$20.99
Alaska pub-style Salmon, served with a small chowder, crinkle fries, our housemade herb aioli and a fountain drink or Dasani bottled water.
Crinkle Fries$2.99
Nostalgic Crinkle Fries served with ketchup.
1 Piece Crispy Chicken Tender$3.99
Fish Sandwich$13.99
Two pieces of Wild Alaskan Pollock served on a toasted Essential Baking Co. Potato Bun with Rock the Boat Tartar, Tillamook Cheddar Cheese and our house made coleslaw with classic crinkle cut fries on the side.
Lucky Louie Clam Chowder$6.99
Creamy-style with meaty clams and broth, bacon, onions, celery and potatoes.
Signature Fish & Chips$11.99
We feature Alaska wild & sustainable Pollock dipped in Pike Place Ale batter & crispy panko. Served with crinkle fries and Rock the Boat Tartar.
Egg & Cheddar Sandwich$7.49
Egg omelet with Tillamook Cheddar on an Essential Baking Co. Potato Bun. Served with housemade Herb Aioli on the side.
Salmon Fish & Chips$14.99
Pub-style Alaska Wild Salmon fried golden and served with nostalgic crinkle fries with our house made Herb Aioli for dipping.
Crispy Chicken Tenders & Fries$11.99
Hand breaded chicken tenders served with crinkle fries and our housemade ranch for dipping.
Location

17801 International Blvd

Seattle WA

Sunday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

