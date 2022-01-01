Go
Toast
  • /
  • Erie
  • /
  • Lucky Louie’s Beer & Wieners

Lucky Louie’s Beer & Wieners

Come in and enjoy our wide variety of beer and dogs. Grab life by the wiener!

HOT DOGS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

8238 Perry Hwy • $

Avg 4.8 (1613 reviews)

Popular Items

Don't Hassle The Hoff!$7.50
Smith's Cheddarbest topped with sauerkraut, honey mustard, and horseradish cheddar all on a warm, buttered, and salted pretzel bun.
Bob Loblaw$7.00
Our G.O.A.T. (greatest of all time). Bob Loblaw has a Smith's Andouille sausage topped with mac & cheese, chili, cheese curds, and bacon
Nude Louie$3.00
Smith's natural casing wiener on an Italian sub roll with lots of room for toppings. Dress it up however you want!
Seattle Slew$6.00
Cream cheese and grilled onions seasoned with smoky chipotle.
Breakfast Beard$8.00
Fan favorite! We take our Schwebel's six inch Italian sub roll and dip it in an egg mix to French toast the inside of the bun, top it with an Andouille sausage, a fried egg, bacon, maple syrup, and dusted with powdered sugar. Yum!
Booty Call$8.00
Take a bite out of this juicy booty! Classic southern pulled pork sandwich on a natural casing wiener with all the fixins: pickles, slaw, mayo, and sauce.
The Yinzer$8.00
Smith's Andouille sausage, sauerkraut, pierogis, cheddar cheese, sour cream, stadium mustard, and french fried onions with a pinch of smoky chipotle dust.
Judy's Ash Street Greek$7.00
Spicy homemade Greek sauce with unknown origins. When I asked Judy where she got the recipe, she said, "an old Greek lady." Lol no kidding. Add some cheese, onions, and mustard and you have an Erie staple!
Crazy Irish Grandma$8.00
The mother of them all! This feisty girl is St. Patrick's dream weenie. A Smith's Cheddarbest topped with a meowntain of corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, relish, and sriracha mustard. An edible Irish flag!
Mac n Cheese$2.50
Our house made mac n cheese. We can't get enough!
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Pet Friendly
Contactless Payments
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

8238 Perry Hwy

Erie PA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Luminary Distilling

No reviews yet

We feature hand crafted spirits, delicious food, and an awesome atmosphere! Come in and enjoy!

John Russell Brewing Co.

No reviews yet

we're all about beer...and so much more!
conveniently located in the lakeview plaza at peach & i-90!
:: full menu featuring specialty pizzas, flatbreads, salads, appetizers, and more!
:: specializing in craft and import beers with 12 beers on tap and cask beer!
:: full bottle shop with great selections in bottles, 6 packs to go, and bombers.
:: growlers available in different styles to fill with your choice from what's on tap
:: outdoor patio area

Firestone's

No reviews yet

Taste the Experience

Sticks & Bricks

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston