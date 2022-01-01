Lucky Louie’s Beer & Wieners
Come in and enjoy our wide variety of beer and dogs. Grab life by the wiener!
HOT DOGS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
8238 Perry Hwy • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
8238 Perry Hwy
Erie PA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Luminary Distilling
We feature hand crafted spirits, delicious food, and an awesome atmosphere! Come in and enjoy!
John Russell Brewing Co.
we're all about beer...and so much more!
conveniently located in the lakeview plaza at peach & i-90!
:: full menu featuring specialty pizzas, flatbreads, salads, appetizers, and more!
:: specializing in craft and import beers with 12 beers on tap and cask beer!
:: full bottle shop with great selections in bottles, 6 packs to go, and bombers.
:: growlers available in different styles to fill with your choice from what's on tap
:: outdoor patio area
Firestone's
Taste the Experience
Sticks & Bricks
Come in and enjoy!!