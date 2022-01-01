Lucky Robot Japanese Kitchen
Lucky Robot is the first sustainable sushi restaurant in Texas and is partnered with the Monterey Bay Aquarium’s Seafood Watch Program and James Beard Foundation’s Smart Catch Program.
We are a sushi restaurant and modern Japanese kitchen responsibly sourcing fish and seafood from around the world.
Lucky Robot's sake list is carefully curated by one of the few sake sommelier in Texas.
1303 south congress ave
austin TX
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
