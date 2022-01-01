Go
Toast

Lucky Robot Japanese Kitchen

Lucky Robot is the first sustainable sushi restaurant in Texas and is partnered with the Monterey Bay Aquarium’s Seafood Watch Program and James Beard Foundation’s Smart Catch Program.
We are a sushi restaurant and modern Japanese kitchen responsibly sourcing fish and seafood from around the world.
Lucky Robot's sake list is carefully curated by one of the few sake sommelier in Texas.

1303 south congress ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Hira Hira$15.00
Dutch yellowtail, avocado, green onion, crispy shallot, yuzu miso, lemongrass soy, cilantro, sesame
Robo Tuna$16.00
Bigeye tuna, avocado, cucumber, panko togarashi, spicy mayo, house made aji panca sriracha. ***CONTAINS GLUTEN*** CAN BE MODDED GLUTEN FREE
The Veggiepillar$18.00
Miso grilled eggplant, sesame,
pickled cucumber & carrot, topped with avocado and serrano,
yuzu miso sauce, sesame
*Vegan*
Hiramasa Nigiri$5.50
Dutch yellowtail
California Roll$9.00
Krab, avocado, cucumber, sesame
Atomic Salmon$16.00
Salmon, avocado, cucumber, panko togarashi, spicy mayo and sriracha
***CONTAINS GLUTEN***
CAN BE MODDED GLUTEN FREE
Miso Soup$5.00
Dashi broth, miso, scallions, organic tofu, shiitake mushroom, choclo, nori
Maguro Nigiri$5.50
Bigeye tuna (1 piece)
Spider$15.00
Fried soft shell crab, avocado, fuji apple, sesame, red curry oil, spicy mayo, cilantro
To-go Utensils
Please select the quantity of to-go utensils needed!
See full menu

Location

1303 south congress ave

austin TX

Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Aba Austin

No reviews yet

Online Ordering is Available Monday-Friday beginning at 4:00PM and Saturday & Sunday beginning at 11:00am.

Home Slice Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Two Hands

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Café No Sé

No reviews yet

Café No Sé is a sunny all day café featuring brunch, happy hour and dinner.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston