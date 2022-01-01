Lucky Slice Pizza
We specialize in New York style pizza by-the-slice and whole pizza, as well as other hand-crafted sides, wings, salads, and desserts!
PIZZA
1246 S Legend Hills Dr • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1246 S Legend Hills Dr
Clearfield UT
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Jamba
Jamba Juice
017 Pizza Pie Cafe
Come in and enjoy! When you want Take out and Delivery: pizzapiecafe.co. Pick up 801-820-6539
Scrambled!
Locally owned breakfast and lunch diner serving some delicious classics as well as some fascinating new breakfast ensembles! Come try us today!
Costa Vida - Layton
Eat Inspired. Live Inspired.