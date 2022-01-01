Go
Toast

Lucky Slice Pizza

We specialize in New York style pizza by-the-slice and whole pizza, as well as other hand-crafted sides, wings, salads, and desserts!

PIZZA

1246 S Legend Hills Dr • $

Avg 4.6 (783 reviews)

Popular Items

Lg Carnivore$17.49
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, sausage, & bacon.
Lg Just Cheese$11.99
Red sauce & mozzarella.
Lg Lucky 7$17.49
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, ham, bell pepper, white onion, mushrooms, & black olives.
XXL Pepperoni$20.99
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni.
Dipping Sauces Sides
Small Order Wings$7.99
Traditional bone-in wings tossed in your choice of our handmade wing sauces and served with dipping sauce. A personal portion.
14" Lg BYO Pizza$11.99
Lg The Marghie$15.29
Red sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, roasted tomatoes, fresh garlic, fresh basil, balsamic reduction.
Cheesebread$12.99
11” deep dish with mozzarella, parmesan, and cheddar cheese topped with fresh herbs. Served with marinara and ranch.
Lg Pepperoni$13.99
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

1246 S Legend Hills Dr

Clearfield UT

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

017 Pizza Pie Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! When you want Take out and Delivery: pizzapiecafe.co. Pick up 801-820-6539

Scrambled!

No reviews yet

Locally owned breakfast and lunch diner serving some delicious classics as well as some fascinating new breakfast ensembles! Come try us today!

Costa Vida - Layton

No reviews yet

Eat Inspired. Live Inspired.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston