Lucky Slice Pizza

Online orders will be accepted Mon-Sat from 11am-7:45pm and Sunday from Noon-7:45pm

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

64 Federal Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (1313 reviews)

Popular Items

14" Lg BYO Pizza$11.99
Lg Carnivore$17.49
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, sausage, & bacon.
6 Breadsticks$7.99
Six 12" hand-twisted sticks of our fresh-made-daily dough, baked and finished with butter, parmesan, and herbs. Served with ranch or marinara.
XXL Pepperoni$20.99
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni.
Lg The Marghie$15.29
Red sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, roasted tomatoes, fresh garlic, fresh basil, balsamic reduction.
14" Lg 1/2 n 1/2 Specialty$11.99
Cheesebread$12.99
11” deep dish with mozzarella, parmesan, and cheddar cheese topped with fresh herbs. Served with marinara and ranch.
Small Order Cauli Buds$6.99
Chunks of fresh cauliflower hand breaded, fried, and tossed in your choice of wing sauce. Served with your choice of dipping sauce. A personal portion.
Lg Pepperoni$13.99
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni.
Lg Just Cheese$11.99
Red sauce & mozzarella.
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

64 Federal Ave

Logan UT

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
