Go
Toast

Lucky Sparrow Kitchen

Healthy takeaway soups, salads and sandwiches plus coffee, tea and freshed baked goodies. Also featuring prepared meals and complete weekender kits available online. Good food that's good for you!

798 Main Street

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

798 Main Street

Margaretville NY

Sunday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ate O Ate Ltd

No reviews yet

Extraordinary Catskill cooking served to you in a bucolic mountain setting. Ate O Ate offers tapas, pub fare and full dinners on weekends.

Goatie Whites LLC

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Andes Hotel

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Dragonfly55 Coffee Bistro

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston