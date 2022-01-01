Lucky Sparrow Kitchen
Healthy takeaway soups, salads and sandwiches plus coffee, tea and freshed baked goodies. Also featuring prepared meals and complete weekender kits available online. Good food that's good for you!
798 Main Street
Location
Margaretville NY
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
