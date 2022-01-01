Go
Toast

Lucky Wishbone 22nd 7

Come in and enjoy!

2712 E 22nd Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Lucky Wishbone Sauce$0.45
Individual Lucky Wishbone Sauce
8 pc Gizzards & Livers Meal$11.00
Garlic Toast
8 pc Shrimp Meal$12.00
8 pcs Shrimp, French Fries, Garlic Toast, 2 Lucky Wishbone Sauces.
Coleslaw
8 pcs Wings$10.50
See full menu

Location

2712 E 22nd Street

Tucson AZ

Sunday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sushi Garden

No reviews yet

Serving Curbisde Takeout and Delivery.
New Lunch Menu.

The Neighborhood

No reviews yet

THE NEIGHBORHOOD
COCINA & CANTINA -
Known for good eats, specialty cocktails & Tucson's best Michelada since 2015!

Flora's Market Run

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Welcome Diner

No reviews yet

comfort food from a scratch kitchen using the finest quality ingredients we can source locally to create delicious food for all palettes.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston