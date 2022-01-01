Lucky Wishbone 22nd 7
Come in and enjoy!
2712 E 22nd Street
Popular Items
Location
2712 E 22nd Street
Tucson AZ
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Sushi Garden
Serving Curbisde Takeout and Delivery.
New Lunch Menu.
The Neighborhood
THE NEIGHBORHOOD
COCINA & CANTINA -
Known for good eats, specialty cocktails & Tucson's best Michelada since 2015!
Flora's Market Run
Come in and enjoy!
Welcome Diner
comfort food from a scratch kitchen using the finest quality ingredients we can source locally to create delicious food for all palettes.