Go
Toast
  • /
  • Tucson
  • /
  • Lucky Wishbone 1 - Nogales Hwy

Lucky Wishbone 1 - Nogales Hwy

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

5220 S Nogales Hwy • $

Avg 4.6 (2828 reviews)

Popular Items

18 pc Sampler Feast$25.85
6 Steak Fingers, 6 Shrimp, 6 Chicken Fingers, 5 pcs Garlic Toast, Large Fries, Pint of Coleslaw, 3 Lucky Wishbone Sauces
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

5220 S Nogales Hwy

Tucson AZ

Sunday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

El Merendero

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Krispy Krunchy Chicken

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Dam Foods Kitchen

No reviews yet

Dam Foods Kitchen delivers dam good food, whenever you are feeling dam hungry. Come check out our test kitchen, and grab a bite to go. Or for breakfast, or those quick lunch breaks - order ahead!

Lucky Wishbone Silverlake 8

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston