Lucky 7 Catering

Bridges Prep Order Portal

555 Robert Smalls Parkway

Popular Items

K5 Hamburger$5.00
All Beef Patty on an artisan bun with ketchup and mustard on the side and a choice of a side and drink
Chicken Sandwich$5.00
Premium breaded chicken breast (mayo on the side) on our gourmet bun with a choice of one side
Lucky 7 Meal Plan$20.00
** Monday April 11 - Friday April 15**
Our lunch package made simple! An entire week of lunches with a variety that our K-5 kids love. Just one simple click and we take care of the entire week!
K5 Hot Dog$4.00
One all beef hot dog with ketchup and mustard on the side with a choice of a side and drink
K5 Pizza Friday!$5.00
A slice of our fresh baked cheese pizza hot from the oven! Served with a Capri Sun, and a bag of Ruffles. (sorry, no substitutions for drinks or sides)
K5 Taco Tuesday$5.00
A soft shell beef taco with taco sauce and cheese on the side. Comes with Doritos and a Yoo Hoo. (sorry, no substitutions for drinks or sides)
K5 Chicken Sandwich$5.00
Premium breaded chicken breast (mayo on the side) on our gourmet bun with a choice of a side and drink
K5 Ham & Cheese Mini Sub$5.00
Ham and American cheese a fresh baked 4" sub roll with a choice of a side and drink
K5 6-piece Chicken Nugget$5.00
Breaded chicken nuggets with your choice of dipping sauce with a choice of a side and drink
8-piece Chicken Nuggets$5.00
Breaded chicken bites with your choice of dipping sauce with one side
Location

Beaufort SC

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
