Lucky 7 Catering
Bridges Prep Order Portal
555 Robert Smalls Parkway
Popular Items
Location
555 Robert Smalls Parkway
Beaufort SC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Lucky 7 Catering
***MESSAGE***
Effective March 1, 2022 the deadline for next day orders will be 6PM
Hudson's Seafood on the Docks
Come in and enjoy!
The G-Free Spot
Come in and enjoy!
STORE HOURS:
Mon. - Fri.: 9:00 am - 4:30 pm
Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30 pm
Sunday: CLOSED
ONLINE ORDERS:
Mon. - Fri.: 9:00 am - 4:30 pm
Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30 pm
Sunday: CLOSED
The Grey Market LLC
We're here for you, Savannah.