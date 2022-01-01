Go
Lucky 7 Catering

Online Ordering Portal for St. Peter's Catholic School

70 Ladys Island Drive

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Sandwich$5.00
Premium breaded chicken breast (mayo on the side) on our gourmet bun with a choice of one side
1 Hot Dog$5.00
All beef hot dog with ketchup and mustard on the side with a choice of one side
6 pc Chicken Nugget
6 breaded chicken nuggets with your choice of dipping sauce with one side
Location

70 Ladys Island Drive

Beaufort SC

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
