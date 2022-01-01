Go
Lucky Bird

Lucky Bird specializes in hand breaded chicken tenders, fried chicken sandwiches, salads, and sweet potato waffle fries.

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

5505 West 20th Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (77 reviews)

Popular Items

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries$4.00
honey mustard dipping sauce.
Buffalo Blue Tenders$10.00
Hand breaded chicken tenders, blue cheese crumbles, buffalo sauce, ranch, scallions.
Lucky Tenders$9.00
Hand breaded chicken tenders, honey mustard dipping sauce.
Southern Bird$12.00
Crispy chicken, Nashville hot, ranch slaw, pickles, potato bun.
Buffalo Blue Wrap$10.00
Roasted or Crispy chicken, cabbage, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, ranch, buffalo, tortiilla.
Asian Tenders$9.50
Hand breaded chicken tenders, sweet and spicy Asian sauce, honey mustard, scallions.
Backyard Bird$10.50
Crispy chicken, bbq sauce, slaw, pickles, potato bun.
Spicy Bird$10.00
Crispy chicken, gochujang butter, pickles, potato bun.
Asian Wrap$10.00
Crispy or roasted chicken, cabbage, Asian sauce, scallions, honey mustard, tortilla.
Loaded Sweet Potato Waffle Fries$9.00
Sweet potato waffle fries, Cotija cheese, ranch dressing, bacon, scallions.
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

5505 West 20th Ave

Edgewater CO

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
