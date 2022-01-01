Lucky Bird
Come in and enjoy! sales@luckybirdco.com
CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
5505 west 20th AVE • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
5505 west 20th AVE
Edgewater CO
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Tilford's Wood Fired Pizza
Come in and Enjoy!
Slideshow
Come in and enjoy!
Konjo Ethiopian
Good food cooked from the heart. We provide healthy, fast and delicious Ethiopian cuisine in a clean, friendly and convenient dining environment.
Our goal is to make raving fans of our guests, partners and communities by giving people the same love, individual care that our mothers give us.
Authentic. Healthy. Savory.