Lucky Bird

sales@luckybirdco.com

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

5505 west 20th AVE • $$

Avg 4.4 (77 reviews)

Popular Items

Pickles$1.00
Spicy Bird$10.00
Crispy chicken, gochujang butter, house pickles, potato bun.
Lucky Tenders$10.00
Hand breaded chicken tenders, honey mustard dipping sauce.
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries$4.00
Big Bird$12.00
Crispy chicken, mustard slaw, cheddar, tomato, potato bun.
Buffalo Blue Tenders$11.00
Hand breaded chicken tenders, buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles, buttermilk dressing, scallions.
Lucky Slaw$4.00
Cabbage, scallions, sweet mustard sauce.
Loaded Sweet Potato Waffle Fries$9.00
Sweet potato waffle fries, Cotija cheese, buttermilk dressing, bacon, scallions.
3 Bean Salad$4.00
Garbanzo beans, kidney beans, black beans, orange champagne vinaigrette, scallions.
Asian Tenders$10.50
Hand breaded chicken tenders, sweet and spicy Asian sauce, honey mustard, scallions.
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

5505 west 20th AVE

Edgewater CO

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
