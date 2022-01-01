Go
The Lucky Dill Deli

A big bite of Brooklyn in Palm Harbor!

33180 US 19 N

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Corned Beef & Cabbage$16.50
our famous corned beef gone Irish! steamed & paired with cabbage, parslied baby potatoes
Old School Chinatown$16.00
grilled chicken atop romaine, iceberg and baby spinach mix, tossed with mandarin oranges, shredded cabbage, carrot, scallion, red bell peppers, toasted almonds, toasted sesame seeds, crisp wonton strips and ginger honey vinaigrette
Old School Little Italy$16.00
grilled chicken and homemade pasta salad over a bed a romaine, marinated artichokes, roasted red peppers, cucumber, kalamata olives, onion, roma tomato, topped with parmesan, asiago and mozzarella and herbed italian vinaigrette
Lucky 21 Shrimp And Chips$19.00
a full pound (21ea) of our jumbo golden fried shrimp, french fries, chipotle avocado ranch dipping sauce, coleslaw, lemon, cocktail sauce
Mozzarella Stack Gone Green$13.00
Delicious fresh mozzarella hand breaded to order, deep fried, a sprinkling of parmesan, a green pesto drizzle, a warm marinara to dip
The Ultimate Oatmeal$9.50
big bowl of steel cut oats, dried cherries, fresh berries, bruleed turbinado sugar, choice of low-fat milk or almond milk
Yankee Stadium Salad Scoop$15.50
local artisan greens, red onion, tomato, cucumber, fresh fruit, choice of chicken salad, tuna salad or smoked whitefish salad
The New Yorker$16.50
Nova salmon with bagel of choice with lettuce, tomato, onion and capers
Sunday Dinner$18.50
hand carved turkey breast, sweet potato, cornbread stuffing, creamy smashed potatoes, turkey gravy, cranberry sauce
Irish Nach'Os$14.00
Crisp spuds smothered with melted cheddar, corned beef, scallions, diced tomato, jalapeno + bacon bits served with a medium salsa and a dollop of sour cream
Location

33180 US 19 N

Palm Harbor FL

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
