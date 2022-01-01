Go
Toast

Lucky Dogs

Gourmet Hot Dogs, Bar, Gaming

1800 State Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Sierra Mist
Hot Dog (Build Your Own)$3.50
Build your own Hot Dog!
Cubano Dog$5.50
Ham, swiss cheese, pickle spear and cuban mustard
Southern Dog$6.00
pimento cheese & bacon crumbles
Spicy Jumbo Ditka Dog$8.95
Jumbo 1/3 pound, Polish Dog with mustard, grilled onion, and sport peppers.
Dr. Pepper
Seattle Dog$5.50
Cream cheese & grilled sweet onions, add bacon crumbles if desired
Hawaiian Dog$5.50
Pineapple, BBQ sauce & Bacon crumbles add sweet jalapeños
Mac Dog$6.00
topped with Mac n cheese
Brat$6.00
See full menu

Location

1800 State Street

Quincy IL

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Thai D'Lish

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Calftown Cafe

No reviews yet

Welcome to Calftown! Come in and enjoy!

Thyme Square Bakery & Cafe

No reviews yet

Welcome to Thyme Square Online Ordering! All of our products are made from scratch using local, farm-fresh ingredients.
Be sure to check out our DRINKS menu for delicious beverages & cocktails!

Revelry & Revelry Sports Bar

No reviews yet

The Revelry & Revelry Sports Bar is a locally owned restaurant serving light breakfast and lunch Monday-Saturday. We welcome groups small or large, or can help you reserve our private room for your next special event. We offer special coffee and teas along with a special sandwich/soup every day.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston