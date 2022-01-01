Go
Lucky's 1313 Brew Pub

1313 Regent Street • $$

Popular Items

Mushroom Swiss Burger$10.00
7oz beef patty loaded with portabella mushrooms and two slices of Swiss cheese.
Extra Ranch$0.50
Wisconsin Cheese Curds (Vegetarian)$9.00
Lightly breaded cheese curds served with house ranch dip.
Natural-Cut French Fries$3.00
BYO Burger$9.00
You choose any toppings to make it exactly what you want.
Cheese $1, Bacon $1
The Dane$12.00
Pulled pork with BBQ sauce, 2 strips of bacon, cheddar cheese and coleslaw. Served on a pretzel bun.
American Cheeseburger$9.00
Angus beef patty prepared well topped with American Cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion.
Cod Dinner (3) Friday Only*$13.00
Regular Ginormous Nachos$11.00
Tortilla chips, nacho cheese, shredded cheese, black olives, cilantro, diced tomatoes, scallions, and jalapeños. Served with sour cream and salsa.
1313 Regent Street

Madison WI

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:30 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:30 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:30 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 am
