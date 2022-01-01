Lucky's Grille & Sports Pub
Come in and enjoy!
5387 Roberts Rd
Location
5387 Roberts Rd
Hilliard OH
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Roosters
A Fun, Casual Joint!
Average Joes Pub & Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Nasty's Sports Bar & Restaurant
The most asked Question about NASTY’s
Why in the world would you name your restaurant NASTY’s?
The name is unique because it was our youngest son’s (Nathan) nickname given to him by his football team mates when he was a sophomore. He was not a dirty player, but when he played, he played lights out, downright NASTY as they would say and had several schools looking at him.
Yabo's
Our own spin on Tex-Mex with a little more Merica mixed in. Great Margaritas and Craft Beer selection.