Go
Toast

Lucky's Last Chance

Artistic Burgers * Craft Beer * Serious Hot Dogs

848 South 2nd Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Victory Berry Monkey$6.50
6pk Yuengling Lager$12.00
Strawberry Lemonade$2.50
Gingerale$2.50
Diet coke$2.50
6pk Founders Solid Gold$13.00
Gold Lager
Limit 2 per customer
6pk Coors Banquet$12.00
Limit 2 per customer
Coke$2.50
Sprite$2.50
Boylan's Birch Beer$2.50
See full menu

Location

848 South 2nd Street

Philadelphia PA

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sprinkled Sweetness Custom Cake Creations

No reviews yet

We are a dessert bar and custom cake studio

Lightbox Cafe

No reviews yet

Bright bites, hearty bowls, cold-pressed juices made-to-order, coffee alternatives, superfoods and #GetLooseWithoutTheBooze Jaya Kava brews. BULA!

Felly Bistro On Pass

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Woolly Mammoth

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston