Lucky's Last Chance
Artistic Burgers * Craft Beer * Serious Hot Dogs
848 South 2nd Street
Popular Items
Location
848 South 2nd Street
Philadelphia PA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Sprinkled Sweetness Custom Cake Creations
We are a dessert bar and custom cake studio
Lightbox Cafe
Bright bites, hearty bowls, cold-pressed juices made-to-order, coffee alternatives, superfoods and #GetLooseWithoutTheBooze Jaya Kava brews. BULA!
Felly Bistro On Pass
Come in and enjoy!
Woolly Mammoth
Come in and enjoy!