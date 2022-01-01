Go
Lucky's Pub

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

17754 Katy FWY • $$

Avg 4.2 (1190 reviews)

Popular Items

VIP Table for 4 - incl tickets and drinks + Table$50.00
VIP tables – reserved table for 4 people
Includes 4 entry tickets, 4 drinks and reserved table
$50
Crawford Bock Mini Keg$15.00
St Patricks Day GA Ticket only $10$10.00
Entry ticket to the best St. Pats Party!
4 bands, 4 DJ's, tons of drink specials, and green beer, green beer, and more green beer
Cheese Steak Egg Rolls$9.95
Triple Play Party Pack$59.00
Party Pack includes:
Crawford Bock Mini Keg, 6 pack Karbach cans, 375 btl Jim Beam and mixers and Crawford Bock bag full of swag!
VIP Table for 6$100.00
VIP tables – reserved table for 6 people
Includes 6 entry tickets, 6 drinks and reserved table
$100
Grand Slam Party Pack$129.00
Party Pack includes:
Crawford Bock Mini Keg, 12 pack Karbach Assorted Ranchwater Seltzers cans, 375 btl Jim Beam, Tullamore Dew and Deep Eddy Lemon with mixers and Crawford Bock bag full of of swag!
Fish-n-Chips$10.95
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Groups
Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

17754 Katy FWY

Houston TX

Neighborhood Map

