Luckys Taqueria & Cantina

Experience Blairsville's only authentic Mexican Taqueria & Cantina, featuring gourmet tacos, burritos, empanadas, and much more, using locally sourced ingredients.

17 Merchants Walk

Popular Items

Kids Quesadilla$7.00
Cheese or shredded chicken quesadilla served with a side and a drink. Grilled chicken $1 extra
Elotes$4.00
Traditional Mexican street corn, grilled with mayo and Tajin,served in a cup
Location

17 Merchants Walk

Blairsville GA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
