Go
Toast

Lucky's Trading Co.

Take Out & Delivery Joint
Dogs * Burgers * Tots
Demon Spawn of Lucky's Last Chance

5154 Ridge Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Oklahoma Onion Butter Burger **Burger of the Month**$12.50
A former Burger of the Month down at OG Lucky's Last Chance that we are bringing back for round 2! On it has 2 quarter pound beef patties with caramelized onions and butter cooked into it, american cheese and horseradish mayo on a potato bun!
Pickle Monster
Winner of the 2019 Philadelphia Burger Brawl! Fried pickles, American cheese, relish, dill pickles, homemade pickle aioli topped with Herr’s pickle potato chips
Tots-Main St.$5.50
One of our first creations and still one of our faves. Smothered in our melty Old Bay cheesy goodness with secret spices. Cheese is served on the side.
Tots-Classic$4.00
Deep-fried tater tots that are crispy and topped lightly with salt.
Onion Strings$6.00
Thinly sliced onions breaded with our spicy house blend & fried to a golden shade of awesome and served with our special sauce.
PB & Bacon 3x Philadelphia Burger Brawl Winner!
Creamy peanut butter, American cheese, & bacon with a side of house made jelly. Unexpectedly delicious. Due to the size of our patties, all our burgers will be cooked between medium/medium well. No need to specify temperature.
Fries-Classic
Perfect side to go with a burger or a hot dog.
Incomparable Bacon Cheddar
topped with bacon, cheddar, raw onion, BBQ sauce, spicy onion strings & sriracha aioli. BOOM. Due to the size of our patties, all our burgers will be cooked between medium/medium well. No need to specify temperature.
Fries-Main St
One of our first creations and still one of our faves. Smothered in our melty Old Bay cheesy goodness with secret spices. Cheese is served on the side.
Classic
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, & of course: bacon. Everything’s better with bacon. Due to the size of our patties, all our burgers will be cooked between medium/medium well. No need to specify temperature.
See full menu

Location

5154 Ridge Ave

Philadelphia PA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Unity Taqueria

No reviews yet

We're dedicated to serving up the best Tex-Mex Tacos, Burritos, Nachos, and Queso you've ever had, while investing in our community, people living in recovery and those returning from the justice system.

Deke's BBQ Catering and Carry Out

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

PHS Pop Up Garden Manayunk

No reviews yet

Food, Drinks, Fun!!!

Lark

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston