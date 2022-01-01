Go
Toast

Lucy Juicy

Fresh Cold Pressed Juice, Smoothies, Local Grocery Store. Plant Based Food for lunch and breakfast on Sunday only. Lunch starts at 11am.

2180 Broad Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Declan$8.50
Mango, Pineapple, Peach, Orange Juice & Yogurt. Blended with your choice of non-dairy milk.
Suzi$8.50
Cherry, Raspberry, Almonds, Kale. Blended with your choice of non-dairy milk.
Del$8.50
Mango, Peach, Passionfruit, Kale, Lemon Juice. Blended with your choice on non-dairy milk.
Breakfast Sandwich$3.49
Just Egg, Your choice of Bread, If you want to, add cheese, sausage and tomato. Lucy's Way is Sausage, Just Egg with everything bagel seasoning, American Cheese, tomato, spicy aioli on a grilled bagel.
Jan$10.00
Iced Coffee, Vanilla protein, banana, honey, Cinnamon, Ice, Plant Milk
Chino$8.50
Blueberry, Blackberry, Banana, Spinach, Chocolate Chips. Blended with your choice of non-dairy milk.
Charlie$8.50
Strawberry, Lychee, Dragon Fruit, Pineapple, Kale. Blended with your choice of non-dairy milk.
Dragon Breath$4.50
3 oz - Lemon Juice, Ginger, Cayenne, Turmeric
See full menu

Location

2180 Broad Street

Cranston RI

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tribos Peri Peri RI

No reviews yet

Flamed grilled, succulent Peri Peri Chicken seasoned in our finest peri peri sauces! Come join the Tribe!

Little City Coffee & Kitchen

No reviews yet

Grab and Go based cafe in downtown providence

Raillery Public House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Gavel Public House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston