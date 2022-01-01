Lucy Juicy
Fresh Cold Pressed Juice, Smoothies, Local Grocery Store. Plant Based Food for lunch and breakfast on Sunday only. Lunch starts at 11am.
2180 Broad Street
Popular Items
Location
2180 Broad Street
Cranston RI
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Tribos Peri Peri RI
Flamed grilled, succulent Peri Peri Chicken seasoned in our finest peri peri sauces! Come join the Tribe!
Little City Coffee & Kitchen
Grab and Go based cafe in downtown providence
Raillery Public House
Come in and enjoy!
The Gavel Public House
Come in and enjoy!