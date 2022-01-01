Lucy’s Tavern
Come on in and enjoy!
4906 Voltaire St • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
4906 Voltaire St
San Diego CA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Plant Power Fast Food
Changing the World, One Burger at a Time.
Raglan Public House
Thanks for ordering! If you'd like curbside pick up please call (619) 794-2304 and we'll bring your order right out.
Soi OB-Thai Street Food
Welcome to Soi OB!
La Doña
Come in and enjoy!