Lucy's Tuscaloosa. Named after the owners great aunt, Lucy's is serving wonderful southern cooked food in a freindly and fast environment. The Lucy's brand was created in dreams of recreating the wonderful comrodary and joy that old country cooking can bring to people, just like Lucy did. We look forward to seeing you here and enjoying a southern cooked meal with you!
Location
6571 Alabama HWY 69 S
Tuscaloosa AL
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
