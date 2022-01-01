Go
Toast

Lucys

Lucy's Tuscaloosa. Named after the owners great aunt, Lucy's is serving wonderful southern cooked food in a freindly and fast environment. The Lucy's brand was created in dreams of recreating the wonderful comrodary and joy that old country cooking can bring to people, just like Lucy did. We look forward to seeing you here and enjoying a southern cooked meal with you!

6571 Alabama HWY 69 S

No reviews yet

Popular Items

#17 Pot Roast (2)$9.99
#15 Grilled Chicken Fingers (2)$9.99
#13 Fried Pork Chops (2)$9.99
#14 Fried Chicken Fingers (2)$9.99
#12 Hamburger Steak (2)$9.99
#11 Golden Fried Chicken Breast (2)$9.99
See full menu

Location

6571 Alabama HWY 69 S

Tuscaloosa AL

Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Baumhower’s Victory Grille

No reviews yet

Legendary Fun, Legendary Food!

Little 5 Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

T-Town Cafe

No reviews yet

Local Meat and Three!

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0373

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston