Lucy's Cafe

We are offering Take-out Breakfast Only at this Time

1747 Plainfield Ave NE

Popular Items

Vegan Scramble$16.00
Creston$16.00
Hash Browns$4.00
Classic BYOB$11.00
Spicy Hash$16.00
House-made Ground Chorizo, Lucy Potatoes, Pickled Jalapeno, Goat Cheese, Two Eggs, Chimichurri, Pickled Red Onion and Green Onion on Top.
Biscuits And Gravy$12.00
Ham Grilled Cheese$12.00
Smoked Ham with White Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheese on Grilled Sourdough. Choice of Side
Mi Root Vegetable Hash$15.00
Roasted Sweet Potato, Brussels Sprouts, Red Beets, Parsnip, Onion and Garlic. Dijonaise. 2 Eggs
Sy's Pot Pie$12.00
Cherry Chicken Salad Sandwich$15.00
Location

1747 Plainfield Ave NE

Grand Rapids MI

Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
