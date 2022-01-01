Go
Lucy's Fried Chicken

Come in and enjoy!

401 E Whitestone Blvd Unit A-108

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Mashed Potatoes
Gluten Free Tenders$11.75
*intended for those with dietary preferences, not allergies. Prepared in the same fryers are our gluten-containing menu items.
Basket$12.25
Four piece mixed basket of fried chicken
Tender Lovin' Chicken Tenders$11.75
Lucy's Fries$6.25
Bucket O' Chicken$29.25
12 pieces mixed chicken
Corn Bread (4)$4.95
basket of corn bread with tequila butter
Mac N Cheese
Deep Fried Deviled Eggs$7.00
deviled eggs, breaded and fried, with aioli
Fried Okra
See full menu

Location

Cedar Park TX

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

