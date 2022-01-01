Lucy's Fried Chicken
Come in and enjoy!
401 E Whitestone Blvd Unit A-108
Popular Items
Location
401 E Whitestone Blvd Unit A-108
Cedar Park TX
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Abby's Crab Shack
Proud Texans serving Texas!
C.R. SURF AND TURF
Come in and enjoy!
1431 Café
Now offering our full menu for takeout, curbside and dine-in.
Delivery also available for a $10 fee!
Whitestone Brewery
We are a production craft brewery located in Cedar Park, Texas offering a wide variety of beers, daily happy hour, dog friendly patio, and a food truck!