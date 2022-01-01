Go
  • Lucy's Fried Chicken - South Congress

Lucy's Fried Chicken - South Congress

Come in and enjoy!

2218 College Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Grilled Corn on the Cob
Gluten Free Tenders$11.75
*intended for those with dietary preferences, not allergies. Prepared in the same fryers are our gluten-containing menu items.
Fried Okra
Tender Lovin' Chicken Tenders$11.75
prepared in house with honey mustard or ranch
Corn Bread (4)$4.95
basket of corn bread with tequila butter
Bucket O' Chicken$29.25
12 pieces mixed chicken
Basket$12.25
Four piece mixed basket of fried chicken
Lucy's Fries$6.25
Mac N Cheese
Mashed Potatoes
See full menu

Location

2218 College Ave

Austin TX

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

