Lucy's Kitchen #2
Come in and enjoy!
2600 W 2nd Street
Popular Items
Location
2600 W 2nd Street
Taylor TX
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Buckalew BBQ - Taylor, TX
Classic Central Texas BBQ at an affordable price.
Correa's Chinese Restaraunt
Authentic Chinese Cuisine, In a comfy family owned business.
Greenhouse Craft Foods - Taylor
Come in and enjoy!
Hola Aloha
Come in and enjoy!