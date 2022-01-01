Go
Lucy's NY Pizza - Hitt

THE BEST DOUGH & SAUCE IN THE BUSINESS!
Give your family the quality time they need and the down time you want. Have a sit down, family style meal at Lucy’s. Here at Lucy’s New York Style Pizzeria, our dough is prepped fresh daily. Always hand-made, hand-tossed from the best ingredients, you can taste the authenticity of New York.

2770 S 25th E

Popular Items

Wings (10)$12.00
Ten tasty chicken wings doused with your choice of sauce. Choose from our signature buffalo, sweet chili, honey garlic, or BBQ sauce. Served with ranch or blue cheese.
Supreme$13.50
PEPPERONI, PEPPERS, ONIONS, BLACK OLIVES, AND MUSHROOMS. A COMBO THAT ANYONE CAN LOVE!
Cannoli$1.25
Tube-shaped shells of fried pastry dough, filled with a sweet creamy filling.
Cheesesticks$6.00
Enhance our breadsticks with mozzarella…enough said!
Pizza$9.50
All of our pizzas have whole milk mozzarella and are cooked at 600 degrees on stone decks
Location

2770 S 25th E

Idaho Falls ID

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
