Lucys NY Pizza - Orem

THE BEST DOUGH & SAUCE IN THE BUSINESS!
Give your family the quality time they need and the down time you want. Have a sit down, family style meal at Lucy’s. Here at Lucy’s New York Style Pizzeria, our dough is prepped fresh daily. Always hand-made, hand-tossed from the best ingredients, you can taste the authenticity of New York.

59 S State St.

Popular Items

Breadsticks$4.50
FLAVORED WITH GARLIC BUTTER AND SEASONINGS. SERVED WITH MARINARA
Zestpian Pizza$14.50
SMOKEY RANCH SAUCE WITH PEPPERONI, HAM, CHICKEN, BACON, PINEAPPLE, AND JALAPENOS
Cheesesticks$5.50
ENHANCE YOUR BREADSTICKS WITH MOZZARELLA, ENOUGH SAID
Meaty$13.50
PEPPERONI, HAM, SAUSAGE, MEATBALL, AND BACON. BULK UP WITH THIS ONE!
Supreme$13.50
PEPPERONI, PEPPERS, ONIONS, BLACK OLIVES, AND MUSHROOMS. A COMBO THAT ANYONE CAN LOVE!
CCB Pizza$11.50
CREAMY WHITE SAUCE, CHICKEN, AND BACON
Pizza$9.50
All of our pizzas have whole milk mozzarella and are cooked at 600 degrees on stone decks
Cannoli$1.25
TUBE-SHAPED SHELLS OF FRIED PASTRY DOUGH, FILLED WITH A SWEET CREAMY FILLING
Margherita$11.50
FRESH TOMATOES AND BASIL. A ROYAL MIX!
Location

59 S State St.

Orem UT

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
