Lucy's NY Pizza - Roberts

Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

No reviews yet

2874 E 650 N

Roberts, ID 83444

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Cheesesticks$6.00
Enhance our breadsticks with mozzarella…enough said!
Wings (10)$12.00
Ten tasty chicken wings doused with your choice of sauce. Choose from our signature buffalo, sweet chili, honey garlic, or BBQ sauce. Served with ranch or blue cheese.
12" Build Your Own$9.50
Build your own pizza starting with cheese and red sauce. Add any toppings or change the sauce to make a masterpiece.
Large Calzone$10.50
Build your own! Your calzone starts with two cheeses, mozzarella and ricotta. Add your favorite toppings!
Black Angus Sub$11.00
Did someone say steak?? A 6-ounce angus steak with sautéed mushrooms, onions and mozzarella.
Firesticks$7.00
This delicious appetizer is a hybrid of hot and mild flavor. They are basted with buffalo sauce and then topped with cheese and jalapenos. Yum!
2LT Rootbeer$2.50
Small Calzone$6.00
Build your own! Your calzone starts with two cheeses, mozzarella and ricotta. Add your favorite toppings!
15" Build Your Own$13.00
Build your own pizza starting with cheese and red sauce. Add any toppings or change the sauce to make a masterpiece.
Pizza$9.50
All of our pizzas have whole milk mozzarella and are cooked at 600 degrees on stone decks
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm

Location

2874 E 650 N, Roberts ID 83444

Directions

