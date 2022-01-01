Go
Lucys NY Pizza Twin Falls

THE BEST DOUGH & SAUCE IN THE BUSINESS!
Give your family the quality time they need and the down time you want. Have a sit down, family style meal at Lucy’s. Here at Lucy’s New York Style Pizzeria, our dough is prepped fresh daily. Always hand-made, hand-tossed from the best ingredients, you can taste the authenticity of New York.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

CCB Pizza$11.50
CREAMY WHITE SAUCE, CHICKEN, AND BACON
Supreme$13.50
PEPPERONI, PEPPERS, ONIONS, BLACK OLIVES, AND MUSHROOMS. A COMBO THAT ANYONE CAN LOVE!
Zestpian Pizza$14.50
SMOKEY RANCH SAUCE WITH PEPPERONI, HAM, CHICKEN, BACON, PINEAPPLE, AND JALAPENOS
Meaty$13.50
PEPPERONI, HAM, SAUSAGE, MEATBALL, AND BACON. BULK UP WITH THIS ONE!
Cheesesticks$5.50
ENHANCE YOUR BREADSTICKS WITH MOZZARELLA, ENOUGH SAID
Pacific Pizza$11.50
HAM AND PINEAPPLE. LIKE THE TRADITIONAL HAWAIIAN PIZZA, BUT WAY BETTER!
Cannoli$1.25
Tube-shaped shells of fried pastry dough, filled with a sweet creamy filling.
Cannoli$1.25
TUBE-SHAPED SHELLS OF FRIED PASTRY DOUGH, FILLED WITH A SWEET CREAMY FILLING
Pizza$9.50
All of our pizzas have whole milk mozzarella and are cooked at 600 degrees on stone decks
Location

210 2nd Ave S

Twin Falls ID

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
