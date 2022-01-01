Lucys NY Pizza Twin Falls
THE BEST DOUGH & SAUCE IN THE BUSINESS!
Give your family the quality time they need and the down time you want. Have a sit down, family style meal at Lucy’s. Here at Lucy’s New York Style Pizzeria, our dough is prepped fresh daily. Always hand-made, hand-tossed from the best ingredients, you can taste the authenticity of New York.
210 2nd Ave S
Popular Items
Location
210 2nd Ave S
Twin Falls ID
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Pandora's Legacy
Pandora's Legacy is an American style restaurant in downtown Twin Falls with a focus on locally sourced items.
Burnt Lemon Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Burnt Lemon Grill Meridian
Come in and enjoy!
The Pocket
Come in and enjoy!