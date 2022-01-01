Go
Lucy's on Lighthouse

ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • FROZEN YOGURT

1120 Lighthouse Ave • $$$

Avg 4.3 (186 reviews)

Popular Items

Ollie$6.00
Tots, Lucy’s Sauce.
Dick Verde$8.00
Crispy brussels, balsamic redux, and Sea Salt.
Cliff House$8.00
Nathan's beef dog, sauerkraut, pickle relish, and mustard.
Breaker Dog$6.00
Nathan's beef dog, ketchup and mustard.
Shove It$10.00
Tots, pulled pork, tabasco onions, furikake, and Lucy's\t\t\t\tsauce.
Grind$10.00
Tots, guacamole, nacho cheese, chopped tomatoes, and grilled \t\t\t\tjalapeño.
Build Your Own$7.00
Make the Nathan's beef dog of your dreams, we won't judge you!
Milk Shakes$7.50
Grom Dog$3.00
Corn Dog.
Cobblestones$12.00
Bacon wrapped Nathan's beef dog with pulled pork, BBQ sauce, and sautéed onions.
Attributes and Amenities

Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

1120 Lighthouse Ave

Pacific Grove CA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
