Go
Toast

Lucy's

A modern American neighborhood eatery. we are shared plates, killer cocktails and wine on tap. #goodvibesonly

2300 Moore's Mill Rd • $$

Avg 4.5 (2468 reviews)

Popular Items

Farmer's Daughter$18.00
Fried Brussels, Roasted Carrtos, Gigante Bean Hummus, Roasted Beet Dip, Lemon Aioli, Naan Bread
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Digital Payments
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

2300 Moore's Mill Rd

Auburn AL

Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Moe's Original BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Umami

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Baumhower's Victory Grille

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Proud Willie's Wings and Stuff

No reviews yet

Proudly serving Auburn best buffalo wings and late night munchies since 1996!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston