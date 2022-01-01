Go
Consumer picView gallery

Lucy's Kitchen

Open today 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

476 Thames St

Newport, RI 02840

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Menu

See full menu

All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm

Location

476 Thames St, Newport RI 02840

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sardella’s Restaurant & Imbriglio’s Pizzeria
orange star4.1 • 971
30 MEMORIAL BLVD W Newport, RI 02840
View restaurantnext
Midtown Oyster Bar
orange star4.4 • 2,945
345 Thames St Newport, RI 02840
View restaurantnext
Knot Norm's - Newport
orange starNo Reviews
515 Thames St. Newport, RI 02840
View restaurantnext
O'Brien's Pub, Newport
orange star4.3 • 839
501 Thames St Newport, RI 02840
View restaurantnext
Surf Club
orange star4.4 • 479
337 Thames Street Newport, RI 02840
View restaurantnext
At The Deck
orange starNo Reviews
1 Waites Wharf Newport, RI 02840
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Newport

Midtown Oyster Bar
orange star4.4 • 2,945
345 Thames St Newport, RI 02840
View restaurantnext
The Lobster Bar - The Lobster Bar
orange star4.0 • 2,739
30 Bowens Wharf Newport, RI 02840
View restaurantnext
Corner Cafe
orange star4.5 • 1,386
110 Broadway Newport, RI 02840
View restaurantnext
Newport Lobster Shack
orange star4.5 • 1,383
150 Long Wharf Newport, RI 02840
View restaurantnext
Caleb & Broad
orange star4.7 • 1,256
162 Broadway Newport, RI 02840
View restaurantnext
Pour Judgement Bar and Grill
orange star4.6 • 1,128
32 Broadway Newport, RI 02840
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Newport

Middletown

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Portsmouth

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

North Kingstown

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Wakefield

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Kingston

No reviews yet

Tiverton

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Narragansett

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

East Greenwich

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Lucy's Kitchen

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston