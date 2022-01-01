Go
Lucy's Lounge

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • GRILL

6555 Old Collamer Road South • $$

Avg 3.6 (7 reviews)

Popular Items

Pulled Pork Platter W/ 2 sides$10.00
Mountain Dew$2.50
Soda$1.00
Chili Dog$5.00
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$9.50
Crisp Romain Lettuce, cheddar cheese, bacon, grilled chicken, and creamy ranch dressing rolled in a soft shell tortilla
Water$1.00
Road Dawg$5.00
Garden Salad$7.25
Romaine Lettuce, carrots, tomaoes,ccumbers, and roasted peppers topped with croutons
Walking Taco$5.00
Philly Cheese Steak$10.50
Thinly sliced steak on a french roll, loaded with roasted red peppers, onions, mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering

Location

6555 Old Collamer Road South

East Syracuse NY

Sunday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
