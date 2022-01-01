Lucy's Lounge
Come in and enjoy!
SANDWICHES • GRILL
6555 Old Collamer Road South • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
6555 Old Collamer Road South
East Syracuse NY
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
The Distillery
Food You Can Enjoy at The Distillery, at Home or at the Office!
The Pizza Cutters
We offer New York style brick oven pizza, char-grilled wings, appetizers, salads, deserts and more!!!
Dee’s Diner
Dee's Diner is a traditional family style Diner open for breakfast and lunch.
Come on in and try a fresh home cooked meal. Clean, family friendly atmosphere. Come on in, relax, slow down to the speed of life have a great meal and enjoy.
Lucianos Pizza And Wings
#1 pizza and wings.