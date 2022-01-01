Go
Toast

Lucy's Market

Artisanal cheeses, fresh loaves, specialty grocery, and wholesome food!

338 Homestead Ln

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Green Chile Corn Chowder (Vegan, Gluten-Free)
House recipes made daily from scratch.
The Savory Muffin$3.50
Gluten-free & Vegetarian. This muffin has a biscuit-like base, and a filling of eggs, sharp cheddar, and organic sun-dried tomatoes. Grab some to take home, and try warming them up in the morning for a quick and delicious breakfast!
Lucy's Lunch Plate$11.50
Serving since 2017: your choice of egg or meat, finished out with a fresh veggie, something briney, cheese curds, nuts, and dried fruit.
Muffin$3.50
Lucy's muffins, straight from the source!
Cold Sandwich$8.95
Rotating weekly sandwich! 05/09-05/14: Ham, Gruyere, & Cornichon Relish on a Pretzel Roll
Lucy's House Green Salad$10.95
Organic Greens, a local egg, Applegate Naturals turkey, our marinated carrots, house dressing, organic dried cherries, and shelled pistachios.
French Boule$5.50
A classic white French bread. Overnight dough for maximum flavor.
Weekend Cheese Platter$16.75
Perfect Pairing: Figs
Sawtooth – made by Cascadia Creamery in Trout Lake, Washington. It is a washed-rind cheese made with organic raw milk. Fudgy in texture, it is rich and buttery with notes of earthy hazelnuts, brown sugar and bacon fat.
Le Delice French Triple Crème – Luscious French Triple Creme from the Burgundy region with a hint of mushroom flavor. Rich and spreadable.
Novak 7 Year Cheddar – Wisconsin's Novak Cheese was started in 2006 by third generation cheesemaker, Bill Novak II. Their 7-year extra aged cheddar is sharp, flavorful, and full of crystals.
Salame Toscano – Coarsely chopped pork, with traditional seasonings, from Molinari & Sons in San Francisco.
Finished up with – Castelvetrano Olives, Salted Almonds, Divina Fig Spread (pairs beautifully with each cheese included), Dried Smyrna Figs, and La Panzanella Mini Croccantini Crackers
Day-Old Bread (50% off)
Quantities updated after closing each evening.
Hot Sandwich$8.95
Be sure and schedule a correct pick-up time so that your sandwich doesn't get cold! Rotating weekly sandwich!: 05/09-05/14: Artichoke Dip Grilled Cheese with Comte
See full menu

Location

338 Homestead Ln

Soldotna AK

Sunday4:00 am - 6:00 pm, 6:15 pm - 3:45 am
Monday4:00 am - 6:00 pm, 6:15 pm - 3:45 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 6:00 pm, 6:15 pm - 3:45 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 6:00 pm, 6:15 pm - 3:45 am
Thursday4:00 am - 6:00 pm, 6:15 pm - 3:45 am
Friday4:00 am - 6:00 pm, 6:15 pm - 3:45 am
Saturday4:00 am - 6:00 pm, 6:15 pm - 3:45 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Señor Panchos

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Odie's

No reviews yet

Sandwiches, Soups, Salads, Drinks, Cookies, and more! Located in the heart of Soldotna, Alaska

Grizz's Grub Hub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

ACC - Alaska Christian College

No reviews yet

Just got out of class? Come and refresh with a Ice Cold beverage! Need a break from work? Get a Pick me up before heading back into things! Just finished your assignments? Reward yourself with your loyalty points from the store! ACC Student Store is here to quench your thirst and satisfy your midday snack craving.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston