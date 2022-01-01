Lucy's Market

Perfect Pairing: Figs

Sawtooth – made by Cascadia Creamery in Trout Lake, Washington. It is a washed-rind cheese made with organic raw milk. Fudgy in texture, it is rich and buttery with notes of earthy hazelnuts, brown sugar and bacon fat.

Le Delice French Triple Crème – Luscious French Triple Creme from the Burgundy region with a hint of mushroom flavor. Rich and spreadable.

Novak 7 Year Cheddar – Wisconsin's Novak Cheese was started in 2006 by third generation cheesemaker, Bill Novak II. Their 7-year extra aged cheddar is sharp, flavorful, and full of crystals.

Salame Toscano – Coarsely chopped pork, with traditional seasonings, from Molinari & Sons in San Francisco.

Finished up with – Castelvetrano Olives, Salted Almonds, Divina Fig Spread (pairs beautifully with each cheese included), Dried Smyrna Figs, and La Panzanella Mini Croccantini Crackers

