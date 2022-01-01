Go
Lucy's Retired Surfers Bar and Restaurant

Lucy’s Retired Surfers Bar & Restaurant aims to provide a laid-back, beach vibe complete with the coldest drinks and hottest menu around since 1985!

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

701 Tchoupitoulas St • $$

Avg 3.7 (611 reviews)

Popular Items

Cloudbreak Cobb Salad$13.95
Mixed greens topped with grilled chicken, bacon, manchego cheese, egg, red onion, tomato, cucumber and avocado and your dressing choice!
Jamaican Jerk Chicken$13.95
Our signature jerk spiced chicken breast served with island rice, black beans, fried plantains and pineapple Pali sauce
Surfin' Shrimp Salad$16.95
Grilled gulf shrimp served over mixed greens with black bean salsa, hearts of palm, cherry tomatoes, red onion and avocado, served with a roasted garlic vinaigrette!
Tuna Burger$12.95
Sesame-Seared tuna steak dressed with cilantro, tomato, cucumber, ponzu aioli and fresh jalapenos stacked on a brioche bun. Served with french fries.
Chicken Tender Boat$10.95
Five chicken tenders served with french fries and your choice of dipping sauce. Choose from bbq, chipotle ranch, or creole honey mustard.
The Juicy Lucy$13.95
Our famous 8 oz. burger served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles!. Served with a side of fries.
Extra to-go cutlery
Serious Nachos$10.95
Tortilla chips piled high, topped with black beans, shredded cheeese, pico de gallo, sour cream, Lucy's Rock-A-Mole and queso blanco!
Cheese Quesadilla$9.95
Grilled 12" flour tortilla filled with melted cheese and served with pico de gallo, sour cream, and Lucy's own Rock-a-mole!
Lucy's Queso Blanco$8.95
Spicy blend of melted cheeses, tomatoes, and secret spice to give it a kick!
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Intimate
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Pet Friendly
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

701 Tchoupitoulas St

New Orleans LA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
