Lucy's Retired Surfers Bar and Restaurant image
Bars & Lounges
American

Lucy's Retired Surfers Bar and Restaurant

Open today 4:00 AM - 3:59 AM

221 Duval St

Key West, FL 33040

Popular Items

Side Fries$4.00
Extra to-go cutlery
Fresh Fish Sandwich$15.95
Fresh gulf fish grilled, blackened, or fried topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion & key lime mayo on a brioche bun
Surfin' Shrimp Salad$16.95
Grilled gulf shrimp served over mixed greens with black bean salsa, hearts of palm, cherry tomatoes, red onion and avocado, served with a roasted garlic vinaigrette!
Serious Nachos$10.95
Tortilla chips piled high, topped with black beans, shredded cheeese, pico de gallo, sour cream, Lucy's Rock-A-Mole and queso blanco!
The Juicy Lucy$13.95
Our famous 8 oz. burger served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles!. Served with a side of fries.
Extra Mayo Packets$0.25
Bacon-Brie Chicken Sandwich$14.95
Grilled marinated chicken breast topped with crispy bacon, brie, tomato, and spinach, served on a brioche bun with a side of creole honey mustard. Served with a side of fries
Chicken Tender Boat$10.95
Five chicken tenders served with french fries and your choice of dipping sauce. Choose from bbq, chipotle ranch, or creole honey mustard.
Cheese Quesadilla$9.95
Grilled 12" flour tortilla filled with melted cheese and served with pico de gallo, sour cream, and Lucy's own Rock-a-mole!

All hours

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am

221 Duval St, Key West FL 33040

