Bars & Lounges
American
Lucy's Retired Surfers Bar and Restaurant
Open today 4:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
221 Duval St
Key West, FL 33040
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
221 Duval St, Key West FL 33040
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
KC - Key West
Better than Booze!
Fisherman's Cafe
Thank your for being a valuable customer. Ordering your favorite food online is fast and easy. Currently we are not accepting discount coupons or rewards points through online orders. All sales are final and no discounts can be given at pick up.
The Bull/Whistle Bar/Garden of Eden
Come in and enjoy!
The Breakfast Club, too
Come on in and enjoy!