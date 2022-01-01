Ludington restaurants you'll love

Ludington restaurants
Toast
  • Ludington

Ludington's top cuisines

American
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Must-try Ludington restaurants

Jamesport Brewing Co. image

 

Jamesport Brewing Co.

410 South James Street, Ludington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fish & Chips - Dinner$18.25
Three pollock fillets hand dipped in JBC beer batter, fried crisp and served with brewhouse fries and tartar sauce.
BYO Burger$11.00
Half pound burger with your choice of toppings.
Michigan Cherry Pecan Salad$11.25
Mixed greens with Michigan dried cherries, toasted pecans, bleu cheese crumbles and red onion. Served with cherry vinaigrette dressing.
Blu Moon image

SUSHI • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Blu Moon

125 S James St, Ludington

Avg 4 (1198 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Sexy Roll$13.50
Vegas Roll$14.50
Bacon Tott Kegs$6.00
Sportsman's Restaurant & Bars image

 

Sportsman's Restaurant & Bars

111 W. Ludington Ave, Ludington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$8.99
Chicken tenders dipped in our hot sauce with bleu cheese dressing, lettuce, tomato and shredded cheddar cheese.
Deep Fried Pickle Chips$8.99
Breaded and deep fried pickle chips served with a side of our delicious ranch dressing.
8 Regular Wings$9.99
Eight of our delicious bone in chicken wings with your choice of sauce. If you'd like to add ranch, bleu cheese or any other extra sauces be sure to choose those as an extra sauce on the side.
Map

