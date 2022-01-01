Ludington restaurants you'll love
Jamesport Brewing Co.
410 South James Street, Ludington
Popular items
Fish & Chips - Dinner
|$18.25
Three pollock fillets hand dipped in JBC beer batter, fried crisp and served with brewhouse fries and tartar sauce.
BYO Burger
|$11.00
Half pound burger with your choice of toppings.
Michigan Cherry Pecan Salad
|$11.25
Mixed greens with Michigan dried cherries, toasted pecans, bleu cheese crumbles and red onion. Served with cherry vinaigrette dressing.
SUSHI • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Blu Moon
125 S James St, Ludington
Popular items
Sexy Roll
|$13.50
Vegas Roll
|$14.50
Bacon Tott Kegs
|$6.00
Sportsman's Restaurant & Bars
111 W. Ludington Ave, Ludington
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$8.99
Chicken tenders dipped in our hot sauce with bleu cheese dressing, lettuce, tomato and shredded cheddar cheese.
Deep Fried Pickle Chips
|$8.99
Breaded and deep fried pickle chips served with a side of our delicious ranch dressing.
8 Regular Wings
|$9.99
Eight of our delicious bone in chicken wings with your choice of sauce. If you'd like to add ranch, bleu cheese or any other extra sauces be sure to choose those as an extra sauce on the side.