Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Burritos in
Ludington
/
Ludington
/
Burritos
Ludington restaurants that serve burritos
SUSHI • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Blu Moon
125 S James St, Ludington
Avg 4
(1198 reviews)
3 Pepper Burrito
$13.50
More about Blu Moon
Sportsman's Restaurant & Bars
111 W. Ludington Ave, Ludington
No reviews yet
Wet Burrito
$10.99
Topped with lettuce, tomato and cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream.
More about Sportsman's Restaurant & Bars
Browse other tasty dishes in Ludington
Quesadillas
Sweet Potato Fries
Cheeseburgers
Chicken Salad
Cake
Chicken Sandwiches
Grilled Chicken
Chicken Tenders
More near Ludington to explore
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(115 restaurants)
Traverse City
Avg 4.5
(29 restaurants)
Muskegon
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
Cadillac
Avg 3.9
(16 restaurants)
Frankfort
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Grand Haven
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Sheboygan
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Rockford
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Coopersville
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Muskegon
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
Cadillac
Avg 3.9
(16 restaurants)
Sheboygan
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Traverse City
Avg 4.5
(29 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(115 restaurants)
Green Bay
Avg 4.3
(47 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(98 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(318 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(224 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(287 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(511 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston