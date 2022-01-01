Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Ludington

Ludington restaurants
Ludington restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

 

Jamesport Brewing Co.

410 South James Street, Ludington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Salad Croissant$10.00
Homemade chicken salad with grapes and celery. Served on a toasted croissant.
More about Jamesport Brewing Co.
Blu Moon image

SUSHI • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Blu Moon

125 S James St, Ludington

Avg 4 (1198 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Ceasar Salad$13.00
More about Blu Moon
Item pic

 

Sportsman's Restaurant & Bars

111 W. Ludington Ave, Ludington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Salad$8.99
Salad greens, red onion, tomato, shredded cheese and cucumber topped with crispy golden brown chicken.
Chicken Fajita Salad$8.99
Chicken Cashew Salad$8.99
Salad greens, grilled chicken, Chow mein noodles, and pineapple. Served with poppy seed dressing
More about Sportsman's Restaurant & Bars

