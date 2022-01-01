Chicken salad in Ludington
Ludington restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Jamesport Brewing Co.
Jamesport Brewing Co.
410 South James Street, Ludington
|Chicken Salad Croissant
|$10.00
Homemade chicken salad with grapes and celery. Served on a toasted croissant.
More about Blu Moon
SUSHI • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Blu Moon
125 S James St, Ludington
|Chicken Ceasar Salad
|$13.00
More about Sportsman's Restaurant & Bars
Sportsman's Restaurant & Bars
111 W. Ludington Ave, Ludington
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$8.99
Salad greens, red onion, tomato, shredded cheese and cucumber topped with crispy golden brown chicken.
|Chicken Fajita Salad
|$8.99
|Chicken Cashew Salad
|$8.99
Salad greens, grilled chicken, Chow mein noodles, and pineapple. Served with poppy seed dressing