Chicken wraps in Ludington

Ludington restaurants
Ludington restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Jamesport Brewing Co.

410 South James Street, Ludington

TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spicy Chicken Wrap$11.25
Cajun seasoned 6oz grilled chicken with lettuce, tomato, pepper jack cheese, and chipotle mayo in a whole wheat tortilla.
Michigan Cherry Pecan Chicken Wrap$12.25
Grilled 6oz chicken breast, red onion, Michigan dried cherries, pecans, bleu cheese crumbles and cherry vinaigrette wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla.
Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.25
Grilled 6oz chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing in a flour tortilla.
Sportsman's Restaurant & Bars

111 W. Ludington Ave, Ludington

TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$8.99
Chicken tenders dipped in our hot sauce with bleu cheese dressing, lettuce, tomato and shredded cheddar cheese.
Sante Fe Chicken Wrap$8.99
Grilled chicken breast, fresh avacado, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and chipolte ranch sauce.
