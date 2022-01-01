Chicken wraps in Ludington
Ludington restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about Jamesport Brewing Co.
Jamesport Brewing Co.
410 South James Street, Ludington
|Spicy Chicken Wrap
|$11.25
Cajun seasoned 6oz grilled chicken with lettuce, tomato, pepper jack cheese, and chipotle mayo in a whole wheat tortilla.
|Michigan Cherry Pecan Chicken Wrap
|$12.25
Grilled 6oz chicken breast, red onion, Michigan dried cherries, pecans, bleu cheese crumbles and cherry vinaigrette wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla.
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$10.25
Grilled 6oz chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing in a flour tortilla.
More about Sportsman's Restaurant & Bars
Sportsman's Restaurant & Bars
111 W. Ludington Ave, Ludington
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$8.99
Chicken tenders dipped in our hot sauce with bleu cheese dressing, lettuce, tomato and shredded cheddar cheese.
|Sante Fe Chicken Wrap
|$8.99
Grilled chicken breast, fresh avacado, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and chipolte ranch sauce.