Quesadillas in Ludington
Ludington restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Jamesport Brewing Co.
Jamesport Brewing Co.
410 South James Street, Ludington
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$10.75
Grilled chicken breast with peppers, onions, and melted pepper jack cheese in a tortilla. Served with a side of salsa, sour cream and guacamole.
|Kid Quesadilla
|$6.25
More about Sportsman's Restaurant & Bars
Sportsman's Restaurant & Bars
111 W. Ludington Ave, Ludington
|BBQ Pork Quesadilla
|$9.49
Our own pulled pork, rice, bbq sauce and cheese. Toasted perfectly in a flour tortilla served with salsa and sour cream.
|BBQ Chicken Quesadilla
|$9.49
Our own shredded chicken, rice, bbq sauce and cheese. toasted perfectly in a flour tortilla. served with sour cream and salsa.