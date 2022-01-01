Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Ludington

Ludington restaurants
Ludington restaurants that serve quesadillas

Jamesport Brewing Co.

410 South James Street, Ludington

Chicken Quesadilla$10.75
Grilled chicken breast with peppers, onions, and melted pepper jack cheese in a tortilla. Served with a side of salsa, sour cream and guacamole.
Kid Quesadilla$6.25
Sportsman's Restaurant & Bars

111 W. Ludington Ave, Ludington

BBQ Pork Quesadilla$9.49
Our own pulled pork, rice, bbq sauce and cheese. Toasted perfectly in a flour tortilla served with salsa and sour cream.
BBQ Chicken Quesadilla$9.49
Our own shredded chicken, rice, bbq sauce and cheese. toasted perfectly in a flour tortilla. served with sour cream and salsa.
