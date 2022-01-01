Reuben in Ludington
More about Jamesport Brewing Co.
Jamesport Brewing Co.
410 South James Street, Ludington
|Reuben
|$11.75
Sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing on marbled rye bread.
More about Sportsman's Restaurant & Bars
Sportsman's Restaurant & Bars
111 W. Ludington Ave, Ludington
|16" Reuben Pizza
|$25.99
Shaved corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss and mozzarella cheese. Served with Thousand Island dressing on the side.
|12" Reuben Pizza
|$17.99
Shaved corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss and mozzarella cheese. Served with Thousand Island dressing on the side.
|Reuben
|$11.99
Tender shaved corned beef is piled high on rye bread with swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing. Served with your choice of Great Lakes potato chips.