Reuben in Ludington

Ludington restaurants
Ludington restaurants that serve reuben

Item pic

 

Jamesport Brewing Co.

410 South James Street, Ludington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Reuben$11.75
Sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing on marbled rye bread.
More about Jamesport Brewing Co.
Item pic

 

Sportsman's Restaurant & Bars

111 W. Ludington Ave, Ludington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
16" Reuben Pizza$25.99
Shaved corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss and mozzarella cheese. Served with Thousand Island dressing on the side.
12" Reuben Pizza$17.99
Shaved corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss and mozzarella cheese. Served with Thousand Island dressing on the side.
Reuben$11.99
Tender shaved corned beef is piled high on rye bread with swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing. Served with your choice of Great Lakes potato chips.
More about Sportsman's Restaurant & Bars

