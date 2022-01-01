Lugano Ristorante
Lugano is Italian dining in a comfortable and casual atmosphere. We strive to provide each guest with an experience they will remember. We are open 7 days a week for lunch and dinner. All menus are available for dine-in or take out. Delivery is available through 919Dine.
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
1060 Darrington Dr • $$
1060 Darrington Dr
Cary NC
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
