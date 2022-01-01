Go
Lugano Ristorante

Lugano is Italian dining in a comfortable and casual atmosphere. We strive to provide each guest with an experience they will remember. We are open 7 days a week for lunch and dinner. All menus are available for dine-in or take out. Delivery is available through 919Dine.

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

1060 Darrington Dr • $$

Avg 4.4 (1737 reviews)

Popular Items

Kids Pasta$8.00
Penne Sardi$18.00
Penne pasta tossed with grilled chicken, wild mushrooms, caramelized onions and a sun-dried tomato cream sauce. Finished in the oven with a topping of crispy garlic and oregano seasoned breadcrumbs. Penne pasta, butter, wild mushrooms, onions, sun-dried tomato cream sauce, oreganata breadcrumbs.
Tiramisu$8.00
A famous dessert in Italy made with mascarpone cheese (imported triple whipped cream cheese), mousse flavored with rum, layered with espresso soaked ladyfingers and shaved chocolate served in an espresso-coffee sauce
Chicken Marsala$20.00
Tender pan-seared chicken breast with mushrooms, caramelized onions and a Marsala wine sauce. Served with garlic whipped potatoes and sauteed spinach.
Spaghetti Meatballs$19.00
Spaghetti with homemade Sicilian meatballs and a fresh marinara sauce. Marinara sauce, spaghetti, onion, garlic, parsley, beef, veal, pork, soffrito, parmesan cheese blend, basil, oregano, salt and pepper
Ziti Al Forno$24.00
Savory shrimp and chicken baked in a lobster cream sauce with Italian cured bacon, caramelized onions and our Italian cheese blend. Butter, shrimp, grilled chicken, pancetta, Spanish onions, herb garlic oil, lobster cream sauce, ziti pasta (penne), pizza cheese blend.
Fettuccini With Lobster$28.00
Fettuccini tossed with lobster, wild mushrooms and a homemade lobster cream sauce. Maine lobster meat - leg, claw and knuckle, wild mushroom mix, Scallion cream sauce, white wine, lobster base, black fettuccini
Sm Caesar Salad$7.00
Romaine lettuce tossed with our homemade Caesar dressing and fresh Parmesan croutons. Romaine, olive oil, red wine vinegar, Dijon mustard, garlic, anchovies, to-fu, Parmesan blend, Worcestershire sauce, lemon juice, asiago cheese, garlic-Parmesan croutons
Chicken Parmesan$20.00
Breast of chicken delicately breaded, lightly fried and baked with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served with spaghetti tossed in our light tomato cream sauce. (2) 3oz. Chicken breasts, parmesan bread crumb mixture, egg, flour, marinara sauce, pizza cheese blend, olive oil blend, spaghetti pasta, garlic butter, alfredo, marinara sauce.
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1060 Darrington Dr

Cary NC

Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
