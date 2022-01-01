Go
Lui Lui

Wood Fired Italian Kitchen & Bar
Family owned since 1991
Award winning Italian!

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

259 Daniel Webster Highway • $$

Avg 4.5 (2465 reviews)

Popular Items

Baked Tortelloni Gratinate$19.50
Cheese filled jumbo tortelloni tossed with grilled chicken, diced prosciutto and chopped marinated tomatoes in our asiago cream sauce, fresh basil garnish.
Kids Create Your Own Pasta
Fettuccini Alfredo$14.99
Fresh fettuccine, cream, and romano cheese.
Full Caesar$9.99
with fresh croutons and sharp cheese
Taste of Italy$19.99
Chicken parmesan, house made meatballs, and four cheese lasagna.
Chicken Marsala$19.25
Sauteed chicken, slivered prosciutto and mushrooms with chopped shallots in a light marsala cream sauce, with romano and imported cavitappi.
Chicken Parmesan$19.99
Mozzarella Moons$10.25
Quarter "moons" of fresh mozzarella lightly breaded and fried. Served with marinara sauce.
Lui Lui$19.25
Sauteed chicken, broccoli florets and chopped garlic, romano, in a light lemon cream sauce with imported penne.
Garlic Bread$8.25
Toasted ciabatta with roasted garlic, olive oil, romano and spices. Served with marinara.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Intimate
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Takeout

Location

259 Daniel Webster Highway

Nashua NH

Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am
