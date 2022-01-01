Go
Luigi's Patio Ristorante

A family legacy brings you the most authentic Italian dining experience in the BCS. With nightly live music, a select Wine and Cocktail list, friendly yet polished service, and your favorite made-from-scratch recipes, you’ll be sure to come savor the moment with us time and time again.

PIZZA

3975 SH-6 South - Suite. 100 • $$

Avg 4.4 (2015 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Parmigiana$21.00
breaded herb chicken breast, tomato sauce, parmesan and mozzarella served with Alfredo capellini
Primavera$16.00
fresh vegetables in classic parmesan-
white wine cream sauce
Caesar Mista$7.00
side caesar salad
Cheesecake$9.00
Italian-style new york cheese cake
topped with a sauce of your choice
Lasagna$18.00
traditional lasagna, layers of lean beef, Italian sausage, mozzarella, béchamel & tomato sauces
Apple Salad$12.00
crisp artisan romaine lettuce mix, feta cheese, caramelized walnuts, grapes, apples and asparagus with apple-cider vinaigrette
Chocolate Cake$9.00
classic chocolate cake coated in a
rich chocolate ganache
4 pc Bread To Go$1.00
Mista$7.00
crisp artisan romaine lettuce mix, tomatoes, olives, mushrooms and your choice of dressing
Pecan Chicken$22.00
pecan encrusted chicken breast sautéed with white wine, atop a creamy fig sauce,
accompanied with mashed potatoes & chef’s vegetables
Location

3975 SH-6 South - Suite. 100

College Station TX

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
