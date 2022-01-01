Luigi's Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • SUBS
5370 Cemetery Rd • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
5370 Cemetery Rd
Hilliard OH
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Yabo's
Our own spin on Tex-Mex with a little more Merica mixed in. Great Margaritas and Craft Beer selection.
Hoagie City
Philly Style Deli featuring Dietz & Watson Meats, Cheeses, Condiments, Deli Items as well as Amoroso rolls. We offer Cold Hoagies and Hot Cheesesteaks, don't forget about the Fresh Cut Fries
Sexton's Pizza- Hillard
Come in and enjoy!
Louies Grill Fusion Restaurant
Home of Our Made-From-Scratch Fusion Food!
Fusion is a blend of cultures. We have blended the best of Mexico, America, Cuba, Puerto Rico, and even a little Italian, to make the best food you will ever taste. Come on in and taste this blend of dishes made by our own chef.