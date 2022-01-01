Go
Luigi's Pizza Parlor

Sacramento's Best Pizzeria.
Located at 3800 Stockton Blvd.
Wednesday, Thursday & Sunday 2-8 pm
Friday & Saturday 2-9 pm

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

3800 Stockton Blvd • $$

Avg 4.2 (2392 reviews)

Popular Items

MEDIUM PIZZA - Build Your Own$20.00
Choose your own Sauce, Cheese, Meat and Veggies.
Whole toppings only.
If no sauce if chosen Red Sauce will be on by default.
Family Size Ranch - 16oz.$6.00
BOULEVARD
Pepperoni, Sausage, Linguica, Bell Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Red Sauce & Mozzarella
CHEESE
Mozzarella Cheese & Red Sauce
LUIGI’S SPECIAL
Salami, Sausage, Mushroom, Olive, Red Sauce & Mozzarella
Cheesy Garlic Bread$8.00
Garden Salad
LARGE PIZZA - Build Your Own$25.00
Choose your own Sauce, Cheese, Meat and Veggies.
Whole toppings only.
If no sauce if chosen Red Sauce will be on by default.
Small Ranch - 3.25oz.$1.00
SMALL PIZZA - Build Your Own$15.00
Choose your own Sauce, Cheese, Meat and Veggies.
Whole toppings only.
If no sauce if chosen Red Sauce will be on by default.
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

3800 Stockton Blvd

Sacramento CA

Sunday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

