Luke's
Come in and enjoy!
6080 Ga Hwy 85
Location
6080 Ga Hwy 85
Ellerslie GA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Mark's Pies and Thighs
Come on in and enjoy!
Ivy Park Tavern
Come and enjoy your favorite sports, drinks and great food in a brand new sports bar in Columbus.
Mark's City Grill
Come on in and enjoy!
The Original Hot Dog Factory
America's Best Hot Dog